Former employee files lawsuit against Monroe’s Marshal Wince Highshaw, Jr.

MONROE, La. (01/02/2020)– Skylar Singleton was a deputy working for the Monroe City Marshal’s Office for about two years. Singleton filed a charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, in April 2018 and sued Wince Highshaw Jr.

Courtesy: The Ouachita Citizen/Zach Parker

In court paperwork, Singleton accuses Highshaw of inappropriate comment. After her termination, Singleton detailed two instances of alleged sexual harassment. “On one instance, shortly after being hired, Highshaw commented on her bra size, remarking that it looked small.”

Singleton also alleges Highshaw urged her and other female co-worker come to his home to exercise.

“On another occasion, around July, 2017, former co-worker, Heather Turner, remarked how she and (Singleton) worked out together.

“Marshal Highshaw replied that (Singleton) could come to his house to work out at around 4:00 a.m. and that (Singleton) would be welcomed to bathe at his house afterward.”



The lawsuit also alleges that Singleton was terminated without an explanation. We reached out to Highshaw’s attorney, Michael DuBos, who said Singleton was terminated during budget cuts and she was not the only one cut. DuBos also said Singleton didn’t raise any complaints during her employment.



According to documents, Singleton said she refrained from complaining out of fear of losing her job.

Another allegation in the lawsuit, Singleton says she and other female co-workers were told to decorate for a Thanksgiving luncheon.

She alleged no male co-workers were asked to help.

We also reached out to Singleton’s attorney, but they were not available to comment.

Trial date has been set for August 10, 2020.