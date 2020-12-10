Flood protection project to begin construction in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials say construction on a $366 million flood protection project will begin using an alternative financing plan approved by the state legislature earlier this year.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority said Wednesday it will be used for the flood-protection lock project in the Houma Navigation Canal.

The Courier reports the plan will allow the agency to incur debt or issue bonds to pay for projects. It will play a critical role in Terrebonne Parish’s hurricane protection system.

The project also aims to shield inland communities from storm surges. Officials say phase one of the construction will begin next year.