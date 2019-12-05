Fisherman discovers man’s body floating in Louisiana river

MONROE, La. (12/02/2019)-- The Southern Living Christmas Cookbook is filled with delicious recipes, Christmas decorating ideas, and even a check list for the holidays, but the best part is all the proceeds go back to help families in need. The proceeds go back to the Ronald McDonald House to help provide resources for families who's children are being treated at St. Francis Medical Center.

"It's wonderful to be able to have this home for the families, they can stay here and be in walking distance of the the baby at all different visiting hours," Georgia , Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House, said. "This is a win win for the house and it takes a lot of money to keep a big building open, so this is very important to us."