Louisiana firefighters rescue workers who fell into 50-foot deep hole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It took Shreveport firefighters just minutes to rescue two contract workers who fell into a 50-foot waste cistern at a west Shreveport lift station this morning.

The call came in at 10:31 a.m., and FireEngine 9 was the first unit on scene at 10:35.

Upon their arrival, firefighters reported there were two contract workers doing routine maintenance work on the cistern when they both fell approximately 20-40 feet into the hole.

There were seven units along with Fire Engine 9 that responded to the scene and these set up techniques and safety measures that rescued both individuals out to safety within 5 minutes after arriving on scene.

Both individuals were transported to local hospitals for further medical evaluations. The reason for the incident is still under investigation.