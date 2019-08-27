VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect at end of 17-hour standoff caught on camera

A standoff with police ended with multiple gunshots critically wounding the suspect.

A warning to viewers, this video might be disturbing to some.

EXCLUSIVE: Here's how a 17-hour standoff ended late this morning on Sycamore Street.



You can hear the suspect trade fire with Baton Rouge police. The exchange left the suspect dead.



**WARNING: GRAPHIC AUDIO AND VIDEO**@WVLANBCLocal33 @wgmbfox44 pic.twitter.com/KXNlDkbcXl — Harrison Golden (@harrisongolden) August 27, 2019

A man who identifies himself as the suspect’s attorney tells WVLA the suspect has died.