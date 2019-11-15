Dog shot twice in Louisiana is now recovering in Mississippi

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A 2-year-old Great Dane shot twice in the head in Lafayette, Louisiana, is now recovering at a volunteer animal rescue in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The Vicksburg Post reports the dog named Riley was shot about eight months ago and rushed to a veterinarian by a witness.

Blind in one eye that’s backed by a bullet and partially blind in the other eye, Riley is still in recovery.

She’s is now being cared for at Helping Animals Reach Tomorrow, which is trying to help her recover from malnourishment and prepare for adoption.

Shelter co-founder Alexa Jeffers has said that the organization is run solely on a volunteer-basis by her and co-founder Bethany Johnson.

The rescue is not a registered nonprofit.

