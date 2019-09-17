Louisiana’s Lauren Daigle announces first-ever headlining tour; Will close out at home

(KLFY) — Grammy award winner and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle has announced the dates for her first-ever headlining tour which will kick off in Australia.

The Lauren Daigle World Tour will play 44 dates between January and July, 2020.

FILE – In this May 1, 2019 file photo, Lauren Daigle poses in the press room with the award for top christian artist, top christian song for “You Say,” top christian album for “Look Up Child, “at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Daigle is nominated for six awards at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards. In the nominations announced Wednesday, Aug. 14, Daigle led the list of artists nominated for the awards show, to be held in Nashville on Oct. 15, with nods for artist of the year, song of the year and more. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Daigle is set to launching the tour on Jan. 18 at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne. She will then travel to Australia and New Zealand before landing in North America where she will play in major markets including Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Minneapolis, Omaha, Nashville, New York, and Toronto.

Daigle closes out the tour with a special hometown performance at the Cajundome in Lafayette on July 18.