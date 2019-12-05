Charges dropped against Shreveport man accused of threatening President Trump on Facebook

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Court records show charges have been dropped against the Shreveport man accused of making threats against President Donald Trump on social media.

Friedrich Ishola, 31, was arrested in November, about a week before the Trump rally in Bossier City, and charged with “threats against president and successors to the presidency,” on an affidavit filed by a U.S. Secret Service agent in Baton Rouge.

On Nov. 19, the Western District of Louisiana’s U.S. Attorney’s Office filed a motion to dismiss the charge against Ishola without prejudice.

“The Government has had time to fully assess the complaint and through further investigation has determined to not continue prosecution,” the motion read.

There was no sufficient evidence of a true threat, per the Western District of Louisiana’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The request was granted the following day by Magistrate Judge Mark Hornsby.