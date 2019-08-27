BRPD: Suspect shot at officers, police returned fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — One individual is at Our Lady of the Lake after a shootout between that person and police.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference on Tuesday morning in which details were given about how this shootout unfolded.

Chief Paul said this all started when police saw a suspicious vehicle in which officers suspected narcotics would be present.

The as of now unnamed individual did not stop and entered into a chase that ended in the 4600 blocks of Sycamore St.

Upon arrival, the suspect ran into a residence and brandished a firearm.

At this point, a 17-hour traffic standoff began between the suspect and police.

BRPD said the suspect fired shots at SWAT, police and the Special Tactics Force overnight.

The standoff concluded when the suspect left the home and began firing at officers.

Officers returned fire and BRPD Chief Paul asked that everyone keep the suspect in your prayers.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an investigation is underway by the Louisiana State Police and the crime lab is on the scene.

BRPD is withholding the name of the suspect until the family is notified.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul emphasized that hostage negotiators did everything they could to end this standoff in a peaceful manner.