Baton Rouge standoff ends in gunfire, condition of suspect unknown

UPDATE:

WVLA has a crew on the scene confirms that a shootout occurred at the scene and the suspect was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

We are checking on his condition and will provide an update when it becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Baton Rouge Police remain in a standoff with a man barricaded in a home near Lemonwood Dr. and Sycamore St

Photos courtesy of Kourtney Williams

The standoff is believed to have started with a traffic stop, around 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, before the man ran into his home.

Traffic in the area is being diverted while the scene remains active.

Officials say they’ve communicated with the man in the house but are just waiting right now.

BRPD confirms that the man is the only individual in the home.