Authorities: Suspect wounded, deputy’s belt deflects bullet

RIVER RIDGE, La. (AP) — (8/30/19) Authorities in Louisiana say a deputy was spared a serious injury when his gun belt deflected a bullet and a suspect was shot and wounded during an incident that began with a call to help someone with mental health issues.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Rivarde tells news outlets the suspect was also bitten by a police dog Thursday night. He says deputies were at the River Ridge scene more than an hour when someone pulled out a gun and fired at a deputy.

He says the deputy’s gun belt deflected the bullet and deputies then shot at the suspect, who was hit at least once. It’s unclear if the wounded person was the subject of the mental health call.

The wounded person’s identity and condition were not immediately released.