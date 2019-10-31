Attorney to demand charges in police shooting death of unarmed Louisiana man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — A civil rights attorney addressed the media and demanded charges in the Oct. 14 police shooting of an unarmed man on Thursday morning.

The news conference took place outside the East Feliciana Clerk of Court’s Office in Clinton.

Photo source: Kara St.Cyr

During the news conference, the media was told that the goal is to get the officer in this case convicted of murder.

If the police officer is not apprehended, the next step would be to file a civil lawsuit.

Christopher Whitfield, 31, was unarmed when he was shot dead by an officer responding to a call that a man stole raw chicken from the freezer of a gas station.

The officer shot Whitfield in the back while he was fleeing from officers.

Attorney Ben Crump was joined by co-council Carol Powell Lexing and a representative of the East Baton Rouge Parish chapter of the NAACP.

