AT&T: Some fiber-optic infrastructure going under ground

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Telecommunications giant AT&T says it plans to put parts of its fiber-optic infrastructure in southeast Louisiana under ground to avoid future hurricane outages. The company says in a Wednesday news release that there were multiple cuts to key fiber-optic lines in areas affected by Hurricane Ida, which hit Aug. 29.

The plan to bury fiber-optic equipment that had been on poles in the region will focus on Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, St. Charles, St. James and Terrebonne parishes. AT&T said it will spend “tens of millions of dollars” on the project, which is to be completed in the first half of next year.