AG Jeff Landry discusses ongoing efforts to combat the opioid epidemic

MANSFIELD, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney Jeff Landry joined DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson in Mansfield to discuss solutions to the opioid epidemic facing Louisiana. Louisiana ranks in the top ten with drug overdose deaths.

Sheriff Richardson says his deputies responds to numerous calls of overdoses in the parish. AG Landry believes one way to combat the epidemic is placing at least one drug take back box in every parish.

“I hear countless stories about the drug take box being filled up. The stories tell me that people are begging to participate to help combat the issue,” said Attorney General Jeff Landry.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration web page, more than 900,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs were collected nationwide during National Take Back Day in April.