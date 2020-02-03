7-year-old Louisiana boy dies in Baton Rouge traffic crash

by: Michael Scheidt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — An investigation is underway into the death of a 7-year-old on Sunday night.

Joedi Russell Davis, of Baker was killed after running onto a nearby road.

A little before 6 p.m., Davis “was playing in a yard with other kids” when the accident occurred in the 13600 block of Goodwood Blvd.

BRPD said the 7-year-old boy was hit by an SUV.

Davis passed away at a local hospital from the injuries he sustained in the crash.

The investigation into this fatal accident remains ongoing.

