Mayor Jennifer Vidrine honored a 5-year-old shooting victim as a hero during Tuesday night’s city council meeting in Ville Platte.

De’amonte Wilson was shot in the leg last month while riding in a car with his father.

He is expected to make a full recovery and then enroll in kindergarten.

The alleged shooter, Quantavis Durgin, surrendered to police days after the shooting and now faces charges of attempted murder.