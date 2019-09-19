2 Shreveport officers crash into each other while responding to shooting, both seriously injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) — Two Shreveport police officers have been seriously injured in a crash while enroute to a scene of a shooting.

It happened at the intersection of of Highland Avenue and Kings Highway around 7:15 p.m. A witness to the crash tells KTAL/KMSS that the one of the Shreveport Police Department vehicle crashed into the side of the other as they attempted to travel through the intersection at 40 to 50 miles per hour and that neither appeared to have used their brakes.

PIO Christina Curtis says the officers, whose names have not been released, have been taken to LSU Oschner Health with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. They are currently listed in serious, but stable, condition.