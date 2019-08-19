1 person dead, 2 rescued from Louisiana seaplane crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Coast Guard officials in Louisiana say one person has died and two more were rescued when a seaplane with a company known for taking fisherman out to the state’s barrier islands crashed into the water.

Coast Guard officials in New Orleans confirmed a seaplane with Bourgeois Fishing Charters crashed Sunday afternoon into the Chandeleur Sound near St. Bernard Parish.

The Coast Guard says it received a call from the company saying contact with the plane had been lost. When crews responded, they found two people in the water and transported them to a hospital. One was later pronounced dead. A third occupant was found after a search and transported for medical care.

The survivors’ conditions weren’t immediately available.

It’s unclear if officials have publicly identified the victim.