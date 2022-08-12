CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Crowley’s Anna Walton, 39, is going to be towering over Times Square in New York City on Sept. 17 as part of a one-hour video presentation bringing awareness to Down Syndrome.

Walton was chosen from among 2,400 entries in the National Down Syndrom Society’s (NDSS) worldwide call for photos for the video project, which will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square. The presentation will also be streamed live on Facebook starting at 8:30 a.m. CDT on Sept. 17.

“The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens, and adults with Down Syndrome from all 50 states,” staed a NDSS press release. “These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.”

The video presentation will be followed by the New York City Buddy Walk in Central Park, according to NDSS. — an annual event dating back to 1995.

NDSS said Walton and her family are set to attend the events in New York. Walton is an artist who sells her paintings, and enjoys spending time with her dog in addition to being an aunt to many nieces and nephews.