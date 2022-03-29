COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Sarah Connor from New Jersey less than an hour after she was released from the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Reports show that she was released around 3:45 p.m. Monday on a signature bond after she was booked by Mandeville Police on misdemeanor theft and drug charges.

On the same day, around 4:45 p.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of a stolen vehicle.

According to reports, a red Chevy Camaro had been stolen after it was left running outside a fast-food restaurant near the intersection of US Highway 190 and Louisiana Highway 25 in Covington.

Police responded to the call and located the Camaro on U.S 190. Police followed the car until the suspect sideswiped another car and crashed off the Fairway Drive exit.

Police located Connors after the crash. She sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The case is still under investigation, and charges are pending.