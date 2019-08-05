Louisiana woman killed in UTV accident

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (8/4/2019 — A 40-year-old Rapides Parish woman is dead after a UTV she was riding in crashes & overturns.
Louisiana State Police say it happened around 12:45 p.m. on Cunningham Camp Road in Natchitoches Parish. A 16-year-old was driving a UTV, when the teen lost control & flipped the UTV.
A passenger, 40-year-old Amanda Preble was ejected from the vehicle & was pronounced dead.
Below is the full press release from LSP:
Natchitoches Parish – Earlier today, a crash involving a UTV killed a woman from Ball, LA.
Troopers responded to the crash around 12:45 p.m., which occurred on Cunningham Camp Road. The crash involved a 2017 Honda Pioneer 700, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile. The Honda was eastbound on Cunningham Camp Road when the juvenile driver lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the left side, the UTV reentered the roadway before exiting the right side and began overturning.
The juvenile received minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. A passenger, identified as 40-year-old Amanda Preble, was pronounced dead. Both occupants were ejected during the crash.
Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
The public is reminded that it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e. three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state. Although not all crashes are survivable, properly utilizing safety equipment, like helmets and seat belts, decreases your risk of serious injury or death.
Troop E Troopers have investigated 28 fatal crashes in 2019, resulting in 32 fatalities.