Louisiana woman killed in fatal crash

Sabine Parish (11/25/19)— In the early morning of November 23, 30 year old Teandra Chandler, of Zwolle, Louisiana, was killed in a fatal crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, at around 6:40 A.M., a 2020 International 18-wheeler log truck, driven by Shamarrius Wiseman, age 25 of Many, Louisiana, was southbound on U.S. Highway 171, having just turned onto U.S. Highway 171 Business.

This action placed it directly in the path of a 2015 Nissan Altima, driven by the victim. Chandler was unable to avoid the collision and hit the left rear portion of the 18-wheeler.

Wiseman was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. He was charged with a stop sign violation.

It is unknown if Chandler was wearing her seat belt, but she was transported to Sabine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Routine toxicology is pending, and the crash remains under investigation at this time.

