Louisiana woman forces driver to provide ride at knifepoint

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Golden Meadow woman faces second-degree kidnapping charges after she forced an 18-year-old woman to give her a ride while holding her at knifepoint on March 12.

Kelly Roussell, 25, was additionally charged with resisting an officer, as well as possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $118,500.

The victim was driving on W. 54th St. in the Larose area when she allegedly saw Roussell, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Roussell allegedly threw a bottle at the car, causing the victim to stop, and Roussell then walked in front of the car to prevent her from driving away. Roussell then reportedly brandished a knife and entered the passenger side of the vehicle, telling the driver to take her to Klondyke in Terrebonne Parish.

Along the way, Webre said the car began to overheat, and the driver pulled into a store parking lot in the Larose area. The driver made contact with a store employee to call for assistance. While one individual contacted the sheriff’s office, the store employee confronted Roussell. After learning law enforcement had been contacted, Roussell began walking away from the area.

Just after 10 p.m., deputies located Roussell laying on the shoulder of La. 3235. She was found to be in possession of a knife and a pipe with a small amount of methamphetamine inside, said Webre. She initially refused to provide her name or any other information, but she was eventually identified as Roussell. She was found to have an active warrant and made comments in reference to the incident with the driver.

Roussell was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux..