ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville woman was arrested Monday and an infant is in critical condition today after the Louisiana Office of Child Services responded to accusations of child abuse.

Kassidy McGee, 26, of Abbeville, faces charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, according to Police Chief Bill Spearman. She also had two unrelated outstanding contempt of court warrants. She was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on a $44,000 bond.

Investigators say McGee’s infant had extensive injuries, including broken bones and head injuries. The child is currently listed in critical condition.