HARAHAN, La. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old is accused of carjacking a motorist and then running over the victim as he drove away. WWL-TV reports that the teen is custody after the crime in Harahan on Saturday afternoon.

Harahan police say the teen jumped out of a black SUV and carjacked the victim at gunpoint. Police later spotted the stolen car and tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn’t stop. Police say the suspect lost control of the stolen car and crashed before he was arrested. The car owner and the suspect were both taken to a hospital.