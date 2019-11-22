Louisiana teen stabs father to death with a spear

Terrytown, La. (11/22/19)— In the early morning of November 20, a 14 year old boy stabbed his father to death and then called the police.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, they received a phone call at approximately 9:15 A.M. from a boy claiming to have stabbed his father.

When deputies arrived, they found a 50 year old man, later identified as Tuan Nguyen, that had been stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies then arrested the teen and found a spear they believed was used. They also found several other weapons that had been thrown in a trash can.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto stated that they’ve never received any calls from that residence, but the teen shows signs of having mental health issues.

The incident is still under investigation.

