MADISONVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested for reportedly making explosives, police in St. Tammany Parish announced on Wednesday, March 16.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a tip from the Crimestoppers Safe School Program notified police of a teenager who was reportedly making the dangerous devices at his Madisonville-area home.

When they searched the home on Tuesday, STPSO deputies say they found enough evidence to confirm the suspect was constructing homemade explosives. Deputies also discovered the teen allegedly tried to destroy evidence on his cell phone during the investigation.

Detectives say they had no evidence leading them to believe the bombs would be used at the teenager’s school or that any threats had been made against the school.

The teenager was arrested for one count of Manufacturing and Possessing a Bomb and one count of Obstruction of Justice. He was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.