MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Women’s Soccer and ULM Warhawks spent their Saturday night having themselves a soccer block party on the field inside Brown stadium.

First half of the match was an on-going event for each goalie till about under.

The 10 minute mark Techsters would score a goal made by the freshmen forward.



Riley Bonadie off an assist from Kalli Matlock in the 40th minute the Lady Techsters

Doubled their lead in the 87th minute when Maci Geltmeier scored to seal the match.



Each team tallied 10 shots, with tech putting eight on frame to five for ULM.

Warhawks Alexa Castro played all 90 minutes in goal for ULM, making six saves. Lady Techsters drop ULM two to nil.



The Warhawks open the regular season on August 21st at Texas A&M-Commerce.

And Lady Techsters will take on East Texas Baptist on Monday August 15th for exhibition match.