WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The 2022 Conference USA Champions, Louisiana Tech Softball team returns back on the diamond for the first time in five months as they host

Grambling State on Wednesday (Oct. 15th.) afternoon inside Dr Billy Bundrick Field.

The exhibition game with Grambling State is the first of three home fall games for the lady Techsters. The Lady Techsters opened their fall season with a three-game series at Arkansas

this past weekend.

Head Coach Josh Taylor spoke in an interview with LouisianaTechAthletics.com about the season opening. He said, “It was great to open the season at Arkansas”…. Taylor continues with “I saw a lot of positives from our girls, and we competed hard. Our goal is to build upon those positives throughout the rest of the fall to prepare us for February.”

Wednesday ball game is free and open to the general public. First pitch is set for 6p.m.