RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) —

Lady Techsters softball snap Stephen F. Austin’s 9-game winning streak in run-rule fashion.

Techsters extends to a 3 game winning streak with overall record 24-15, 10 wins at home, 7-5 in the conference and .615 pct.

UP NEXT: vs. Nicholls State Friday inside Dr. Billy Bundrick Field First Pitch set at 6 p.m.