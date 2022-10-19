WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lady Techsters Soccer team clinched a spot in the Conference USA tournament with a 2-1 win over Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton last Sunday.

Emma Jones, the junior captain scored twice to earn tech’s third straight win. It is the first three-game win streak of the season and the first three-game C-USA win streak since 2017.

Captain and senior Defenders, Josie Studer and Sophie Fijaman and the team are eyeing for a record-setting season.

Josie shared her feelings about what it meant to win the match against Florida Atlantic “It’s like we can set a record with your team, you know if you can win multiple games in a row

we’re there. That’s the expectation! Now let’s keep winning and set the record, says Studer”.

Sophie then adds, winning that game against the defending champions, we realize it gives us a very good spot going into the tournament. Hopefully, it can lead us to even better things in the tournament. I think feels really good right now and everything is good.

Josie concludes by saying “It’s exciting!

Next for the Lady Techsters, they’re back home for the final home match of the regular season against UAB Blazers on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. at The Mack for the annual Alumni Game in the finale of homecoming week for Louisiana Tech.