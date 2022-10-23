RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana Tech Women’s Soccer team will play their final home game of the 2022 fall soccer season.

Sunday’s match against the UAB Blazers will be the ninth all-time meeting with the Lady Techsters program. The series tied 4-4-0.

Louisiana Tech enter match number 17 with a 4-2-2 in Conference USA and clinched a spot in the Conference USA tournament with a 2-1 win at FAU on Oct. 22nd.



Louisiana Tech has won three matches in a row and is unbeaten in its last four.

Captain and senior Defenders, Josie Studer and Sophie Fijaman and the team spoke about how they’re continuing to chase a record-setting season, plus making the tournament run to the championships.

According to LaTechSports.com, Louisiana Tech now has five players who have scored multiple goals this season, led by freshman Flavie Dube, with five. Emma Jones, along with Alma Cedefors, each scored three. Cedefors leads the team in game-winners, with two.

Josie shared her feelings about what it meant to win the match against Florida Atlantic “It’s like we can set a record with your team, you know if you can win multiple games in a row

we’re there. That’s the expectation! Now let’s keep winning and set the record, says Studer”.

Sophie then adds, winning that game against the defending champions, we realize it gives us a very good spot going into the tournament. Hopefully, it can lead us to even better things in the tournament. I think feels really good right now and everything is good.

You can catch the Lady Techters Soccer team in action at center-field Sunday, Oct 23rd.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. inside Robert Mack Caruthers Field in Ruston, Louisiana.