For the first time in program history, Louisiana Tech’s baseball team will host an NCAA regional.

The top-seeded Bulldogs will meet the 4th-ranked Rider Broncs, Friday at 6:00 at Pat Patterson Park.

North Carolina State will draw Alabama, Friday at 2:00.

Tech is one of four Louisiana teams set to play in the NCAA’s postseason. The others are: LSU, McNeese and Southern.

The action starts Friday, and will conclude with an Sunday, if necessary game scheduled for Monday.