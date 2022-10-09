RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Bulldogs opened Conference USA play with the University of Texas of El Paso Miners.

It was also alumni hall of fame day inside Joe Aillet Stadium as former La Tech student-athletes who had professional sports careers were honored tonight during halftime.

Bulldogs ball, McNeil on the snap looks up the middle and connects with Tre Harris to get within inches of the end-zone

McNeil throws to Tahj Magee and he will turn up the gears and head into the end-zone for a bulldog touchdown

Shortly after the Bulldogs on the defense, El Paso with possession throws down the middle and it would get intercepted by la tech’s Willie Roberts.

Louisiana Tech takes advantage of the turnover and would score another touchdown — taking a 14-0 lead in the first.

Later in the first quarter, El Paso on the offense get within the red zone but the Bulldogs with the defensive stop and forced UTEP to settle for a field goal. 14-3.

Later in the second Louisiana Tech wastes no time on the drive McNeil connects with Griffin Herbert and gets inside the 20

Late in the second quarter, Louisiana Tech Parker McNeil on the snap and connects with Smoke Harris and takes off into the Bulldogs end-zone for the touchdown.

Later in the second UTEP would find themselves in the end-zone and an extra point would be good UTEP would trail 20 to 10.

Moments before halftime, UTEP on offense Louisiana Tech’s Myles Brooks for the pick takes it all the way back and hurdles over a UTEP player, and gets inside the end-zone. Myles Brooks rushed 44 yards for the Interception return extending Louisiana Tech’s lead 30-10.

Louisiana Tech continues to run up the scoreboard leading 41-31 late in the fourth

Louisiana Tech closes out the ballgame and defeats the University of Texas-El Paso 41-24.