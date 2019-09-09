Louisiana Tech holds dedication ceremony for new engineering and science building

RUSTON, LA (9/7/19)–Louisiana Tech dedicated it’s new Engineering and Science Education building on Saturday. It will have around 12 classrooms, 24 labs, and can teach up to 1,000 students at a time.

The university thanked alumni who donated about 8 million dollars and John Bel Edwards, as the state gave 30 million dollars. Construction is still underway, but the first class will be during the winter quarter.

“I found out yesterday that my senior design project will be in the building, so I am excited I’ll get to use it. I was sad at first because I wasn’t going to be able to,” said Andrew Holson, fifth year senior at tech

During homecoming weekend, there will be a grand opening ceremony.