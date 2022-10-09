RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech football is coming off a bye week after losing to South Alabama 14-38 in a week four match-up.

On the offensive side of the ball, Louisiana Tech is one of just nine teams nationally to have four or more plays from scrimmage go for over 60 yards. While its 14 plays from scrimmage over 30 yards are the 13th most in the country.

La Tech’s quarterback Parker McNeil earned the starting quarterback position following week one at Missouri. The redshirt senior has thrown for 901 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

La Tech has forced a turnover in nine consecutive games dating back to 2021.

Texas-El Paso is coming off a 41-35 shootout Conference USA win at Charlotte.

UTEP’s offense is led by quarterback Gavin Hardison, who has completed 52.69 percent of his passes this season for 1,266 yards and six touchdowns while throwing three interceptions.