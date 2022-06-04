WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was Saturday night lights in Austin Texas for the 2022 NCAA division one baseball regionals. #2 Louisiana Tech bulldogs back on the diamond for round two with the number one Texas Longhorn at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Louisiana Tech and Texas were scoreless until the second inning Texas hit a solo homerun to jump on the boards first leading with one at the end of the frame

Top of the fourth Louisiana Tech’s Taylor Young at the plate hits a base hit to center sets up Burchfield from third to home ties the game one a piece.

Bottom of the fifth La Tech on the hill, Texas on the hit to left caught by Logan at third then throws to Wade and then to Phillip Mutalia for the punch out and closes the frame.



Around the horn the bulldogs go, Texas adds 4 runs while la tech added one run then 9th inning Texas leads 5-2 and keeps bulldogs scoreless through the frame and takes the game with the final 5-2 and moves two games to one in the regional.



Louisiana Tech we’ll look to bounce back tomorrow with the elimination game against the air force first pitch at 1pm at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. As the battle for the road to Omaha for the college world series continues.