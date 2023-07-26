RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Louisiana Tech professor and qualitative researcher, Donna Hood, traveled to Barcelona, Spain to give two presentations on the work being done on Tech’s campus. The staff presented their work at The World Parkinson Congress, hosted by the World Parkinson Coalition, held over 2,600 people from 73 different countries consisting of scientific sessions, poster sessions and networking events on Parkinson’s Disease.

Louisiana Tech Parkinson’s Center was a result of a community academic partnership that brings together university faculty, university students, and a Parkinson’s community and we were able to show this model and demonstrate in Barcelona Spain. Donna Hood, Louisiana Tech professor and qualitative researcher.

The first presentation was academic community partnership that showcased three different projects on tech’s campus that aids students in learning about Parkinson’s. The students that help with patients will conduct webinars, readings and offer brochures or booklets to help educate others on the disease.

So, Louisiana Tech was a part of this event because Denise Pyles and myself are visiting nurse faculty with the Parkinson’s foundation. It’s because of our work with the Parkinson’s foundation and our grants from the Parkinson’s foundation. Donna Hood, Louisiana Tech professor and qualitative researcher.

The second presentation was “providing authentic learning experiences about Parkinson’s disease: bringing humanity into the classroom” in which qualitative researchers from four different universities studied individuals living with Parkinson’s.

For more information about the Parkinson’s Resource Center email Donna Hood at dhood@latech.edu.