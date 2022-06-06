WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The road to Omaha is cut short for Louisiana tech as their season comes to an end after being faced with an elimination game with the air force in the 2022 NCAA division one baseball regionals in Austin Texas on Sunday afternoon.

Louisiana Tech and Air Force were scoreless until the bottom of the first, Bulldogs struck first with Cole Mcconnell at the plate and Phillip Mutalia at the second. Cole pops one center-right field, Air Force with almost a highlight catch but didn’t get it. Bulldogs on the board with one run, Cole gets an RBI double.



Bottom of the second La Tech Taylor Young at the plate Air Force on the pitch, Young blasts it up to the center field and out of the ballpark for the homerun. Young with the two-run blast his 12th for the year

bulldogs with a 4-zip lead.



In the third inning, the air force cuts our lead in half on an RBI triple and single.



Bottom of the six, grab your corona because La Tech’s Jorge Corona blasts to left-centerfield for his 16th home run of the year his third of the regionals. Bulldogs were tied 5 a piece.



Bottom of the 7th, La Tech trailing by one Steele Netterville answers with a solo home run his 15th of the year, and to tie the bulldogs back up with 7 in the game.

Final inning, Bulldogs at the plate, Double-play ball, Air Force gets the out on second then to first closes out the game with the final 9-7.

Louisiana Tech’s runs to the NCAA regional championships are cut short and they finish off the season 43-22.