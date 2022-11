WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Bulldogs would fall 26-21 to Charlotte.

Marquis Crosby had his fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season with 846 yards on the ground for the year.

La Tech had 137 yards on the ground along with six different bulldogs caught passes from

Landry Lyddy was 23-of-31 for 213 passing yards.

La Tech concludes its 2022 season Saturday, Nov. 26 at home with the UAB Blazers

kick-off at 2:30 P.M. On CBS sports network.