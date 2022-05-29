WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech secures a spot in the C-USA Baseball Championship title game after dropping game one 9-6 in 13 innings to No. 3 seed Old Dominion and then a walk-off two-run single from Walker Burchfield in game two to clinch it.

Louisiana Tech fighting for the title as they battle UT of san Antonio on championship Sunday.

In walk off fashion Louisiana Tech is the 2022 conference USA baseball champions.

A team that lost in the championships last year (2021) in 10 innings, will now be bringing the trophy back to Ruston Louisiana and claim tournament champions.



Louisiana tech has punched their ticket to the NCAA Regionals.