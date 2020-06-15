Louisiana Tech Athletics Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test

RUSTON, La (06-14-2020)-– Louisiana Tech Athletics confirmed Saturday a positive COVID-19 test result of a Bulldog football player.

The student-athlete will self-quarantine for the next 14 days.

LA Tech Athletics instituted a number of safety measures at the beginning of Phase 1 of statewide reopening. Prior to June 1 when Bulldog football players began reporting back to campus for voluntary workouts, the department molded the measures to provide an even better safety net for its student-athletes and staff.

As part of the department’s protocol, contact tracing procedures were included for the student-athletes. Thanks to the contact tracing measures, Tech was able to identify additional football student-athletes that could have been exposed.

As a precaution, those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

Louisiana Tech continues to institute – and adapt as necessary – its protocols to provide a safe environment for its student-athletes, coaches and staff during the transition back to campus.

Louisiana Tech Athletics will continue to partner with university officials, team physicians and local health professionals to determine best practices as voluntary workouts continue for the rest of the student-athletes.

