Louisiana teacher/basketball coach charged with sexually abusing student

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Red River Parish teacher and coach accused of sexually abusing a student now sits behind bars.

On July 18 the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a complaint regarding the molestation of a juvenile by an educator identified as 62-year-old Steven Pierce Weir, of Coushatta.

The abuse dated back to the summer of 2006 and continued beyond the victim’s high school graduation in 2012.

At the time of the reported abuse, the victim was a student at Riverdale Academy where Weir was employed as a basketball coach and teacher.

During the investigation, detectives gathered forensic evidence supporting the allegations and obtained an arrest warrant for Weir on July 23.

Investigators learned that Weir was currently visiting relatives in Lexington, Kentucky and forwarded the warrants to detectives with the Lexington Police Department.

The warrants were executed at a home in Lexington on July 25.

Weir was arrested and detained at the Lexington Detention Center pending extradition to Louisiana.

Red River Parish Sheriff’s detectives traveled to Kentucky and returned with Weir on July 28.

Weir was booked into the Red River Parish Jail on the following charges: 25 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile, 60 counts of Prohibited Sexual Contact between an Educator and a Student and one count each of Extortion, Computer Aided Solicitation of Minor and Cyberstalking.

No bond has been set for Weir at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation or any other incidents of abuse involving Weir, please contact the RRPSO Criminal Investigations Division at (318) 932-6701.