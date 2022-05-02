MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A state representative has called on people to unite concerning community violence by holding a community fasting and prayer event. According to Louisiana State Representative of District 17 Pat Moore, on October 30, 2021, elected officials, community leaders, faith-based leaders and others met at Richwood High School to address community violence.

The community fasting and prayer event is scheduled for Monday, May 2, 2022, on the steps of the Ouachita Parish Courthouse from 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. For more information contact Minister Marion Obafemi at (318)-418-9162 or Representative Pat Moore at (318)-235-3508.

Moore stated that people present not only talked about doing more to address this problem, but they made commitments to do more to resolve the problem.

“We believed God heard our cry,” Moore said. “I support this fast and I truly believe that we need to come together as a community and ask God to help us with the violence and other problems in our community. We want God’s will to be done and we want God to guide us as we move forward to address the problems in our community. We admit that we cannot fix these problems, but God can.”

I am thankful to God for putting this community fast request on Minister Marion Obafemi’s heart. Minister Marion Obafemi works daily with our most vulnerable population who have made bad decisions in their lives and now they have to live with the consequences of those bad decisions. This weighs heavily on Minister Marion Obafemi’s heart and I am glad to be able to support the fast and his program that he will implement later. I made a commitment to pray and fast, and I pray others will do the same. Louisiana State Representative of District 17 Pat Moore

The community fasting and prayer schedule for May and June is posted below.