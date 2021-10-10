Louisiana State Police Trooper shot and killed in the line of duty

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – During a briefing on late Saturday night, head of the Louisiana Police, Lamar Davis, said Master Trooper Adam Gaubert was shot and killed on the morning of October 9th. The suspect is Matthew Mire and he’s been taken into custody.

“Trooper Gaubert embodied everything we stand for; honor, duty, selfless service, and courage.

Please keep our troopers in your prayers and Master Trooper, and Adam Gauber’s families in your prayers.” Said Davis.

Master Trooper for the Louisiana State Police Troop F, Michael Reichardt, says this is an unfortunate loss for the local law enforcement family.

“You know, nationwide, anytime a law enforcement officer dies over a sensitive fact like this, it’s a sad situation for the local law enforcement and state officials, of course it is family that’s the big thing.” Says Reichardy.

“Just remembering him for the man and trooper that he was, he was a great trooper, a great friend, a great friend to many. And a public service to every citizen in the State of Louisiana.” He says.

Although the suspect has been taken into custody without any incidents, the Louisiana State Police say they still don’t know the motive or why he shot five people. Deputies say the investigation continues.