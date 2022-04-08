BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The second in command for Louisiana State Police was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation on Friday morning.

The superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, Colonel Lamar Davis released the following statement:

“This morning, I placed Lt. Colonel Doug Cain on paid administrative leave pending the ongoing administrative investigation into the sanitization of his department cellular device. The decision to place him on leave was made in the best interest of the department to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation. I am confident the investigation will be conducted in a fair and unbiased manner leaving no concerns of its findings.”