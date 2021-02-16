Louisiana State Police responding to over 50 accidents Tuesday; What they’re saying now ahead of Wednesday’s storm

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police are out working to keep you safe and responding to calls about accidents on the icy roadways as the conditions worsen. We spoke to state Trooper Michael Reichardt to find out more about what LSP is doing as they continue to work through the weather and monitor the highways in north louisiana.

Just because the weather is blocking major roads and highways doesn’t mean Louisiana State Police Troop F is getting a day off. Tuesday, they responded to 50 or 60 car crashes working hard to keep the community safe.

“We’re still working double shifts, they worked a tremendous amount of crashes today and cars that slid off into the median into the ditch so our guys were busy today,” said Michael Reichardt, Louisiana State Police Troop F.

Now, they’re making a statement to drivers who may see them working on the roads.

“The biggest thing is when you see our guys or a wrecker in the shoulder or an ambulance–scoot over into the other lane or slow down. You should be driving slow in this anyway but slow down even more than that than normal because our guys are out there and we’ve had 2 state trooper cars hit since Sunday,” said Reichardt.

Since the roads are slick with a car or truck it may seem fun to use an ATV to get around, but trooper reichardt says that may not be the best idea.

“It’s not only dangerous but it’s against the law to drive those ATVs and side by side on the highways so just remember that you know it sounds like fun and I’m sure it is a lot of fun, but fun can be dangerous sometimes,” said Reichardt.

Trooper Reichardt says they’re going to continue to monitor weather conditions in the area to provide the best service they can to the community throughout North Louisiana.