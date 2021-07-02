Louisiana State Police searching for driver believed to be involved in hit and run

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police Troopers say they received a call early morning on June 20th around 6:30 a.m. in reference to a pedestrian laying on the ground right on US Highway 165.

Officials say once they arrived at the scene it was determined the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking along the highway.

It was later determined the pedestrian was a 24-year-old male Courtney Hunter. He was rushed to the hospital immediately for severe injuries. The vehicle then ran away from the scene.

Now, this is what we know about the suspect vehicle, officials say they were able to collect pieces left behind, and it then determined it was a black car and those parts were sent to a crime lab where it is currently being investigated for DNA.

If you know anything regarding the crash or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle, you are asked to call the Louisiana State Police Troopers F at 318-345-0000

Troopers say the car should have damaged the left front area.