GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to a Grambling State University Facebook post, Louisiana State Police and the Grambling State University Police Department investigated a report of a body found near the university on the evening of Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The post stated that after authorities conducted a preliminary investigation, they learned the incident was not connected to the university.

No other information is available, but we will continue to update you as we find out more details.