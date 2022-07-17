PROVENCAL, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. 61-year-old David Ledoux has been reported missing and was last seen on July 16, 2022 at 9:30 PM at his home on Robeline Provencal Road.

His wife discovered he was missing this morning. He is believed to be driving a 2006 Dodge Ram with Louisiana license plate X918312.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Ledoux is described as a white male with black hair and blue eyes. He is approximately five feet and nine inches tall, weighing in at around 190 pounds. Ledoux also suffers from a severe medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of David Ledoux, you are asked to immediately contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-357-7858 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.